LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is getting a big boost as it tries to identify the root causes of violence in the city.
The Trauma Resilient Community Initiative, a five-year, $5 million grant, will address causes of violence in the community.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the program Tuesday at the Muhammad Ali Center.
Organizers say they hope to serve 400 children and families. They'll also work with agencies on trauma training.
"It's a community-engaged project," said Jennifer Middleton, spokeswoman for the University of Louisville Kent School of Social Work. "The community is going to be informing the priorities of the project — how we spend those $5 million."
The training is expected to start this summer.
