LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced $2 million in federal funding to improve the exit 22 ramp from I-71 North into La Grange.
The ramp will see dual left- and right-turning lanes onto KY 53 from I-71.
The funding comes after many years of headache for drivers in that particular area of I-71. Backups from the La Grange exit have caused congestion during rush hours.
"You're always late for an appointment or wherever else you're going to go," said Karen Leightty, who lives in La Grange.
KYTC District 5 says the project hopes to combat the bumper-to-bumper traffic that drivers are currently facing.
"This project looks to alleviate that; to get traffic that is exiting on this ramp, get it off the mainline interstate so it doesn't create those speed differentials," said Travis Thompson, engineer manager with the cabinet.
Oldham County will contribute 20 percent of the total project cost, but they say this is a culmination of longstanding efforts with state government to get this grant.
"We've had problems with traffic backing up on the interstate in the emergency lane on I-71 North, maybe a half of a mile or so some mornings," said Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele. "It's going to create a much safer condition all the way around, and that's what's most important here."
Depending on whether or not engineers feel the need to widen the actual ramp to two lanes or retain the current one-lane layout, residents may not see construction until 2021.
Officials say that a project to widen the exit ramp on I-71 Southbound to La Grange has already been approved as well.
