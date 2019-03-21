LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- No one hit the $550 million Powerball jackpot after Wednesday's drawing, but a ticket worth $1 million was sold in Radcliff.
That Powerball ticket matched all the white ball winning numbers, but not the Powerball, winning the game's second prize of $1 million.
The winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were:
10 - 14 - 50 - 53 - 63 with a Powerball of 21.
Lottery officials will announce the name of the location that sold the ticket after security checks have been completed. The person with the winning ticket is advised to sign it immediately and bring it to the Lottery headquarters on Main Street in downtown Louisville.
According to the Kentucky Lottery, Saturday's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $625 million -- the 4th largest Powerball jackpot and the 7th largest U.S. lottery jackpot.
Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
