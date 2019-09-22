LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Oak Grove, Kentucky, Saturday night that matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball.
The winning numbers from the drawing were 1-9-22-36-68, with a Powerball of 22.
Kentucky Lottery will begin security checks Monday morning at the store the winning ticket was sold. The name of the store will be released following the clearing of the checks.
The winner has 180 days to collect their prize at the Louisville lottery headquarters.
