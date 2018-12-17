LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet is awarding $26 million to more than 100 programs to help victims of violent crime in the commonwealth.
The programs focus on child advocacy, domestic violence, sexual assault, law enforcement and legal aid.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars will go to organizations like The Center for Women and Families, Home of the Innocents and Kentucky Refugee Ministries.
The money is part of two federal grant programs: the Victims of Crime Act and the STOP Violence Against Women Act.
