CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Millions of dollars in school construction projects underway at Greater Clark County Schools are expected to continue through next year.
School officials updated the board Tuesday night on the first year of its facilities plan. According to the district's website, $15 million was allocated during the first year of its strategic plan.
Some of the biggest projects include upgrades to athletics facilities across the district. In Charlestown, a brand new tennis facility, pool and football complex are under construction. Jeffersonville High School is getting a new football complex, and New Washington has installed a new basketball court and bleachers.
"When people go by and look at (the new facilities), they're shocked and amazed at how nice it looks, compared to what it used to be," said Superintendent Mark Laughner.
The district's bus depot and transportation center will undergo a full reconstruction later this year.
In 2021, over $11 million is slated for various projects in the second year of the district's facilities plan, including additional athletics upgrades and new elementary classrooms.
