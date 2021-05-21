LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some students in Florence, Kentucky, got a visit from some special guests.
Mini therapy horses from Seven Oaks Farm in Ohio were brought in for students of RISE Academy — a school for at-risk children in grades six through 12.
Students were given a lesson about the horses before having some fun with them.
"It's like a Kentucky vibe. Like we get to go in the country and you can just crawl around with the horses," Missie Wanner, RISE Academy instructor, said. "I just thought it would be a really good experience for them. And my daughters grew up riding horses, and I knew how important the whole equestrian thing was to them and really made an impact on their lives."
Instructors say they hope to bring the mini horses to the school on a more regular basis and expand to more schools.
