LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A team of eight dogs and their handlers are helping first responders and the public in Indianapolis grieve in the wake of Thursday's mass shooting at a FedEx facility.
According to a report by FOX 59, the Lutheran Church Charities (LCC) K-9 Comfort Dog Ministries started in 2008, and has now expanded to 130 Golden Retrievers across 27 states. After being invited, the teams will respond to natural disasters and crisis situations, like mass shootings.
After the mass shooting in Indianapolis, the handlers and their dogs went to the public vigils and visited first responders at fire stations, the coroner's office and the hospital.
"We're just there to listen to them, and let them pet the dogs, and just release some of that stress," said Nancy Borders, a spokesperson for the organization.
It is clear this tragedy made an impact on everyone. Mental Health America of Hendricks County organized a news conference Tuesday to let people know there are resources available to them.
"Those feelings are not things to deal with alone," Chase Cotten with the Willow Center said. "You're certainly not the only person that's feeling that way."
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media and FOX 59. All rights reserved.