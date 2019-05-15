LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An eastern Kentucky toddler who had been missing since Sunday has been found safe.
Kenneth Howard was found on Thursday. Teams had been searching for the 22-month-old boy near his home in Magoffin County. Crews had widened their search to include an old, overgrown mining operation nearby.
The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that Kenneth was safe. "According to Captain Carter Conley of the Magoffin Co Rescue Squad, he is alive, he is being attended by medics for dehydration, but is in remarkably good condition. Thanks to all who prayed, searched and helped in any way!! This is the best news ever !!!"
The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team posted a photo of the team celebrating on its Facebook page saying the boy had been found and that "Miracles still happen. Believe it."
Crews had been using dogs, ATVs, helicopters and drones with thermal cameras to search the rugged terrain in the rural area.
The boy's family had offered a $5,000 reward for the child's safe return.
