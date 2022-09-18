LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A missing endangered 14-year-old boy was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD, Jose Lopez was last seen on Cillia Road in the St. Denis neighborhood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Lopez is autistic.
He is 5-foot-2, 115 pounds, Hispanic and African American. Lopez has brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt, black shorts with a white stripe, and one white sock and one black sock. Lopez is on several medications.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.