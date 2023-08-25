LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said a missing 17-year-old has been found.
The sheriff's office said Kristopher Terhune was last seen around 4 a.m. Thursday near the 300 block of Shrewsbury Road in Leitchfield.
The sheriff's office believed Terhune may have been headed to the Louisville area or may have met up with someone he met on social media.
In an update from the department just before 7 p.m., police said he had been found and was with the sheriff's office.
No other details were immediately available.
