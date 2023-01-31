UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 31, Daryl Gibson has been found safe. This Golden Alert is canceled. No further information will be provided.
Original story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.
According to a news release, a Golden Alert has been issued for Daryl Gibson. Gibson wandered away from home in the 1000 block of Lynnhurst Avenue, near Peachtree Avenue in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood, sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say he has dementia and is prone to wandering away from home.
He was last seen wearing a brown bomber jacket, a pink robe, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Tip Portal.
