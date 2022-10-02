Jordan Johnson.png

Jordan Johnson (Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 9-year-old boy. 

Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road, which is near Bellarmine University and the Nazareth Home - Highlands Campus.

He was last seen shortly after 9 p.m. wearing khaki jeans that are ripped in the knee, a blue shirt with a design on it and red Nike shoes. 

Johnson is 5 foot, 2 inches, 80 pounds and is considered "borderline autistic," according to LMPD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 574-LMPD.

