LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Delphi, Indiana, have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 18-year-old girl.
The Carroll County [Indiana] Sheriff's Office says Lauren Elizabeth Arnett "is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."
She was last seen on Tuesday.
Arnett is described as an 18-year-old white female, 5'-11" tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a red or maroon sock hat with black stripes, a black sweatshirt, jeans and a pink purse. Authorities say she was driving a red 2001 Honda Accord with damage to the left fender, and with Indiana license plate BAW244.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 765-564-2413 and choose option 1. They can also call 911.
