LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to a find a missing 30-year-old woman who was last seen in Jeffersontown.
Rebecca Ogle was last seen near 4100 Stony Brook Drive, not far from South Hurstbourne Parkway.
Police say she is five feet, five inches tall and approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and black boots.
If you see Ogle or have more information, you are asked to call Jeffersontown Police at (502) 267-0505 or 911.
