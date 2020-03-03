LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to a news release, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find Paris Christine Stabler-Day. She was last seen in Camby, Indiana, 23 miles southwest of Indianapolis, at 2:30 a.m. Monday. Police say she is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
Stabler-Day is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweat shirt with a rose on the sleeve, blue jeans or black leggings and white tennis shoes. She also has braces on her teeth.
Police asked that anyone with any information on her whereabouts call the Putnam County Sheriff's Department at 765-653-5115 or 911.
