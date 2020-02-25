LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 9-year-old boy.
According to a news release, Kamonnie Bennett was last seen Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Lawrence, Indiana, about 12 miles east of Indianapolis. He is described as a 9-year-old boy, 4'-2" tall, weighing 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a gray t-shirt, light blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Bennett's whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence [Indiana] Police Department at 317-545-7575, or call 911.
