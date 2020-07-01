LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is on the lookout for a missing 85-year-old man.
According to a LENSAlert, Paul Roth was last seen near the 100 block of East Kentucky Street.
He is 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a brown sweater and brown pants. The alert says he is possibly driving a 2005 silver Ford Explorer with Kentucky plates 7809AA.
Anyone with information about Roth's whereabouts or if you see him, you're asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.