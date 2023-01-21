LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Evansville man who had been missing for more than a month was found dead after a crash, according to Indiana State Police.
Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family members on Dec. 10, 2022. He was last seen at a coworker's home in Princeton and driving a 2017 Toyota Avalon.
ISP found the car under a bridge along Old US 41 south of CR 150 South. The Gibson County Coroner identified the man found inside the car as Colbert.
ISP believes Colbert left the roadway near the bridge and crashed into a deep ravine on Dec. 9. The car overturned and went into Pigeon Creek near the bridge.
Police said no one would have been able to see the vehicle because they believe it moved under the bridge after recent rainfall.
