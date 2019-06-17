Old Heady Water Rescue.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The car a Spencer County family was traveling in was swept off a low water bridge into flood water early Monday morning.

Multiple emergency response crews were called to Old Heady Road at Plum Creek in Spencer County around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

First responders say they found the mother hanging on to a tree.

Officials used boats and a drone to search for the missing father and two children.

Both children were found unhurt.

The father is still missing.

Officials have called off the search until at 8:00 a.m. Monday.

