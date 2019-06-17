LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The car a Spencer County family was traveling in was swept off a low water bridge into flood water early Monday morning.
Multiple emergency response crews were called to Old Heady Road at Plum Creek in Spencer County around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
First responders say they found the mother hanging on to a tree.
Officials used boats and a drone to search for the missing father and two children.
Both children were found unhurt.
The father is still missing.
Officials have called off the search until at 8:00 a.m. Monday.
