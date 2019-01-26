LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says a man last seen Sunday has been found dead.
Police say the body of Michael "Kerry" Williams, 57, from Anneta, Kentucky, was found at 12:38 p.m. Saturday by the sheriff's office.
He was found "over a bluff just a few hundred feet from Foxwood Circle Road" in Anneta, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
Williams hadn't been seen since Sunday, Jan. 13, on Preston Highway in south Louisville. He was reported missing nearly a week later on Jan. 24.
He will be transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
Chaffins said the case is now under investigation by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office. No other details were immediately available. It is unclear if police believe foul play was involved in Williams' death.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
