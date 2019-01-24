LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen Sunday.
Michael "Kerry" Williams, 57, is a 5-foot-9-inch, 210-pound man from Anneta, Ky. He was last seen near the 6100 block of Preston Highway in south Louisville.
Williams has brown eyes and brown/gray hair, the sheriff's office said, and while he normally wears glasses, he may not have them with him.
He was last seen wearing a back or navy blue T-shirt with a symbol that might be wings and a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt underneath the T-shirt.
The sheriff's office said foul play has not be ruled out in Williams' disappearance. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at (270)-259-3024 or your local police.
