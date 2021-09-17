LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert for a missing 8-year-old boy in Indiana has been canceled, and police have arrested two people including the boy's mother.
A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for Ryan Turner after he went missing Wednesday morning in Greensburg, Indiana. Police said they believed he was in danger.
Greensburg Police said the child was released from school to his non-custodial mother, Alicia Turner, 34, and another woman, Lucy Boyer. Police say Turner, who was on house arrest, and Boyer left Greensburg without permission from the boy's custodial guardian.
Ryan was found safe by Greensburg Police at a Greenwood, Indiana motel near County Line Road and I-65. Turner and Boyer were arrested on a preliminary charge of kidnapping. The Indiana Department of Child Services is working on a safe placement for the child.
Greensburg is in Decatur County, which is about 50 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.