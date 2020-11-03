LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 17-year-old girl from southern Kentucky.
According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, Amber Rowe was last seen on Monday, Oct. 26, on Skyline Drive in Edmonton, Kentucky.
Edmonton is about 20 miles east of Glasgow, Kentucky.
Rowe is described as being 5'-2" tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey pants and a grey and black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.