LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Kentucky are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.
According to a Facebook post by the Kentucky State Police, Gracelyn Marie O'Rafferty was reported missing from Campbellsville, Kentucky.
She was last seen in Bardstown, Kentucky, on April 9.
She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown at 270-766-5078.
