LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding an "endangered" man who has been missing from Bullitt County for over a month.
Justin Burt, 32, was last seen Sept. 4 in the area of Angelina Road, not far from East Blue Lick Road.
According to the Bullitt County Sheriff's office, Burt is bipolar and does not have his medication.
Anyone with information on Burt's whereabouts is asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office at 502-543-2514.
