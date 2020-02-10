LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who went missing from Louisville Sunday night.
Raymond McIntrye, 61, was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at 1225 Bourbon Ave. Police said he is on foot and could be staying near homeless camps in that area.
McIntyre is described as white with brown hair. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket and jeans.
Police said he may be confused and unable to provide an address or contact information for his family members. Police asked that anyone with information contact the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.
