LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville authorities are searching for a 54-year-old woman who has been missing for over a week.
Ellen Ross was last seen on Oct. 1 outside University of Louisville Hospital. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 227 pounds and has light brown hair and blue eyes.
Police did not immediately have a description of what she was wearing when she went missing.
Authorities asked that anyone who spots Ross or has more information about her whereabouts call 911.
