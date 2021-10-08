LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 18-year-old who may be in danger.
According to a news release from the agency, 18-year-old Caleb Hall was last seen at the Greyhound Bus Station near the corner of South Seventh Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard on Sept. 22.
His family said he is not from Louisville and was en route to Texas. They believe he may be in danger.
Hall is described as a 5-foot-10-inch, 155-pound white man with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on Hall's whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.