LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 37-year-old man.
According to a news release from LMPD, David Floyd was last seen Friday, July 29, near a homeless camp not far from S. Wenzel Street and E. Madison Street. Police describe him as homeless, but say he has frequent contact with family and an outreach worker.
He is described as black male who is 5'-8" tall, weighing 156 pounds.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 502-574-LMPD.
