LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 65-year-old woman.
According to a news release from LMPD, Georgia Lamb was last seen at noon on Wednesday in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road, near Dixie Highway. She is described as a white, 65-year-old woman 5'-1" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Police say she has a physical condition which requires medication, and she does not have it with her.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
