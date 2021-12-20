LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 28-year-old man.
According to a news release distributed Monday morning, Timothy "Michael" Heston was last seen Nov. 1 near the 2800 block of Saddlebrook Lane, near the intersection of Rockford Lane and Dover Road.
He is described as a 6-foot-1inch, 220-pound 28-year-old white man with black hair and hazel eyes. No clothing description is available.
Authorities said he answers only to "Michael" and suffers from a traumatic brain injury.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
