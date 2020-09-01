HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The remains of a missing Louisville man have been identified — after nearly three decades.
Kenneth Watters was 30 years old when he was last seen at his mother’s Louisville home in December of 1991.
Nearly six months later, a man's remains were found in the Ohio River near Evans Landing in Harrison County, Indiana.
Because the remains were never identified, he was buried as a “John Doe” at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Corydon.
Detective Chris Burks worked with the coroner and the remains were exhumed. DNA tests were sent to the Indiana State Police crime lab and matched family DNA originally sent to a lab in Texas. The first part of the 29-year mystery remained unsolved until just last week.
“We didn't know none of this until they came to my door on the 28th of August,” said Vera Soumare, Watters’ sister. “We didn’t know where he was.”
It’s the first step towards the closure Watters’ family said they have wanted all along.
“Now we know. We don't have to wonder. When we pass people on the streets with signs ‘I'm hungry,’ to wonder if our family member is out there,” Soumare told WDRB News from her Louisville home on Tuesday.
It’s only been a few days since the family was notified. They had no idea whether their loved one was alive or dead, but still held out hope he was OK somewhere.
But many questions still remain, including how Watters died and why he was found 27 miles from the Louisville home he was last seen at. His family hopes those answers will come with time.
“I thank them so much for that because they don't know what they did for us. They did a great thing for us,” Soumare said. “This was God's time to let us know where he was.”
Watters’ family said they are not sure where they will bury him once his remains are turned over to them.
A forensic anthropologist is now conducting a full investigation.
