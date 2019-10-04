LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to a news release from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Carmen Howard was last seen at 9 p.m. just outside of Norton Children's Hospital, after she ran away from Maryhurst employees.
Police say she suffers from schizoaffective bipolar disorder and was experiencing a manic episode.
She is described as a white female who is 5'4" tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with flower print, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
"She requires medical attention and may still have a piece of metal wire through her lower gums," police say.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 502-574-LMPD.
