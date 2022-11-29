LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 45-year-old man who has been missing for more than three weeks.
According to a news release, Takieo Thomas was last seen on Nov. 6, in the 2700 block of Taylor Boulevard, near the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin Parkway.
Police said at the time, he was upset over a personal situation and hasn't seen seen or heard from since. Family members said they are concerned for his safety.
He is described as a 5-foot-9-inch, 180-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.