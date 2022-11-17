LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 50-year-old woman.
According to a news release, Tiffiney Smith-Couch was last seen Oct. 30 near the intersection of South 28th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. She is described as a 5-foot-2-inch, 300-pound Black female with brown eyes and black hair.
According to police, her family said she has health issues which put her in danger.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-574-LMPD.
