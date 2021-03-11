LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A missing Louisville woman's car has been found abandoned in central Kentucky.
Lauren Reesor, 19, was last seen on Tuesday outside of Louisville on her way to Eastern Kentucky University.
Her car was later found abandoned in a remote area of Stamping Ground in Scott County, Kentucky. Someone complained about the car being parked on private property.
When the Scott County Sheriff's Department towed the car, they discovered that Reesor had been reported missing. Deputies searched the area where the car was found and the search is expected to continue Thursday.
Anyone with information on Reesor's whereabouts, is asked to call Louisville Metro Police at the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
