LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington boy is was found safe Tuesday morning, thanks to two dogs on their morning walk.
Mt. Washington Police say 9-year-old Gaige vanished Monday night not far from a field close to Bardstown Road in Mt. Washington.
A former U.S. Marine, Tony Glass, and two dogs found him hours later by chance, sleeping inside a small playhouse. Glass says he walks his dogs, Sparkle and Gibbs, every morning in the field and was watching WDRB in the Morning, when he heard a boy had gone missing close to his house.
"For some strange reason, the dogs wanted to walk on this side of the field," Glass said. "Usually we walk up the far side. We walk up this side of the field, we got even with this little playhouse. Sparkle went over that way, and Gibbs took me over that way.
"I looked down and saw a gray bag I thought was a bag of rags. And it moved. And a little boy's face popped up."
Glass says he often helps people find missing dogs in the field and decided to look around for the boy. He says he never actually thought he'd find Gaige, but his dogs led him right to a plastic playhouse in a neighbor's backyard around 7 a.m.
That's where he says the boy was sleeping with blankets and a bag.
The neighbors say they don't know the boy personally, but had seen him playing in the field the day before.
When police got there, Glass says the boy told them he was on some sort of adventure.
Police say he lives a couple of blocks away from where he was found.
Neighbors in the area are cautioning parents to keep an eye on their kids especially as they play outside more during the summer.
