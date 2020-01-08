LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for a man missing from Nelson County, Kentucky, is over, according to police.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that 30-year-old Christopher Higdon was spotted in Frankfort, Kentucky. Higdon's sister told WDRB News that he has been located. She also asked that anyone contacted by Higdon have him contact his family.
On Monday, the sheriff's office asked for the public's help to locate Higdon, after family members told police they hadn't heard from him since Dec. 30.
No further information is available at this time.
