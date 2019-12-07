LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man who was reported missing early Friday was found dead after a car crash on State Road 3 in Jennings County.
The Jennings County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing person after Jimmy W. Turner, 69, of North Vernon, Indiana, went missing while delivering papers in southern Jennings County. A car was later found overturned in a creek off the side of State Road 3 around 9:30 p.m. Friday, officials said. Emergency crews found Turner inside of the car, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to an initial investigation by Indiana State Police, Turner was traveling south on State Road 3 near County Road 650 South around 7 a.m. when his car left the west side of the road for unknown reasons and overturned into a creek out of view of passing motorists. There were witnesses to the incident.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
