Quantez Walker. (Source: Louisville Metro Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 29-year-old autistic man last seen in Old Louisville.

Quantez Walker is 5-foot-6-inches and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen near his home in the 1300 block of South Floyd Street.

He was wearing a black shirt with a gray pocket, black shorts with gray stripes on the sides and possible black shoes, police say.

He was last seen walking on foot and usually walks at a brisk pace.

If seen, call 911 or 574-LMPD.

