LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help finding a woman who went missing on Monday in south Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police say Chelsey N. White has a medical condition that requires treatment. Her family says the 28-year-old left the house near Dresden Avenue and Taylor Boulevard and didn't return. She has a medical condition that requires treatment.
White is described as 5 foot 2 inches, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about White is asked to contact LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
