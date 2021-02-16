MISSING - CHELSEY WHITE - 2-16-2021.jpg

Chelsey N. White.  Image courtesy LMPD.  Feb. 16, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help finding a woman who went missing on Monday in south Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police say Chelsey N. White has a medical condition that requires treatment. Her family says the 28-year-old left the house near Dresden Avenue and Taylor Boulevard and didn't return. She has a medical condition that requires treatment.

White is described as 5 foot 2 inches, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about White is asked to contact LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

