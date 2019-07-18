LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.
According to a news release from the Louisville Metro Police Department, 19-year-old Klay Porter was last seen on Monday, when he went to a store but never returned. He is listed as missing from the 2800 block of Lexington Road, which is near Boyce College and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Police say he was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla with a Florida license plate registered as IEIC01. The vehicle had damage to the rear door near the tire on the passenger side.
Porter is described as a 19-year-old white male, 6'-0" tall, weighing 185 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
