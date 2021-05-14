LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.
According to a news release from the department, McKayla Morgon, of Elkton, Kentucky, was last seen at her home at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
Elkton is located about 20 miles northeast of Fort Campbell.
Anyone with any information on Morgan's whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 1-280-676-3313, or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555.
