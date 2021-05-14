McKayla Morgon

McKayla Morgon (Source: Kentucky State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to a news release from the department, McKayla Morgon, of Elkton, Kentucky, was last seen at her home at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Elkton is located about 20 miles northeast of Fort Campbell.

Anyone with any information on Morgan's whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 1-280-676-3313, or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555.

