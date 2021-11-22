LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 21-year-old man.
According to a news release from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Stevan Donovan was last seen at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, when he walked away from his home on Hackel Drive, near the intersection of Murray Lane and Lower Hunters Trace.
Police say his caregiver says he is diabetic and has other medical conditions that require medication.
He is described as a white male, 5'-10" tall, weighing about 150 pounds.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-574-LMPD.
