LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a mother and her three children who are missing and may be in danger.
According to a news release, 37-year-old Jessie Small of Louisville was last seen with her three children on Sept. 19. Police say they believe she and the children traveled to Indianapolis to visit an unidentified friend.
They were last seen in a silver 2007 four-door Toyota Yaris with Ohio license tag JEU4555. Small's family has been unable contact her or the children.
Small is described as a white female, 5'-5" tall, weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.