LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indiana are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy they say may be in "extreme danger."
According to a news release, a statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Clayton Matthew Johnson, a Terre Haute, Indiana, resident.
Terre Haute is 70 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Johnson is described as a 15-year-old white male, 5'-8" tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 7, just after 2 a.m. At the time, police say he was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a grey hood, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Police say Johnson may need medical assistance.
Anyone with any information on John's whereabouts is asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661 or 911.
