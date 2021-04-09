LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a 19-year-old female missing from the Russell neighborhood.
Tabitha Flannery, was last seen on Monday in the 2800 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, near South 28th Street.
Flannery is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and black leggings.
If you have any other information or see Flannery, you are asked to call 911.
