LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are trying to find a man who went missing in downtown Louisville on Monday.
In an Operation Return Home release, Louisville Metro Police say Marvin Brown was last seen in the 600 block of Liberty Street near Jefferson Square on July 26.
The LMPD Missing Persons Unit says the 63-year-old doesn't know the area and doesn't have his medication. His family is concerned for his safety.
Brown is described as being 6' tall, 195 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact LMPD immediately at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
