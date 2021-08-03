LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 24-year-old believed to be lost or in danger.
LMPD said Brandon Dunn was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the 10000 block of Brentlinger Lane, which is off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek.
Dunn is described as five feet six inches tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. According to police, Dunn has a condition that requires medication and his family fears he may be lost or in danger.
If you see Dunn or know where he might be, you're asked to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
